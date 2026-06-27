Arizona grandfather walks home after diamondback bite that felt like 'a charge of electricity'

After he got back to his house a few blocks away, his wife called 911.

A diamondback rattlesnake bit an Arizona grandfather during an evening walk in Scottsdale, and he was still able to make it back home before going to the hospital.

According to AZFamily, Gary Takacs, 66, is recovering and expected to fully heal after spending a night in an intensive care unit.

What happened?

According to Takacs, the bite happened while he was walking through his neighborhood and accidentally stepped on the snake. "It literally — I just put my left foot down and it responded back with a bite to my ankle. I was wearing running shoes with short socks, no ankle protection, no hiking boots or anything," Takacs said.

As he recounted the moment, the bite sent a feeling through his leg that he compared to "a charge of electricity." "Extreme pain, felt the fangs, could feel it and then instantly felt the pain from the bite," Takacs said.

After he got back to his house a few blocks away, his wife called 911. He was treated with anti-venom and remained in the hospital overnight.

Takacs, who frequently runs and hikes, said the experience has changed how he will approach early-morning and evening outings. "I have a head lamp that has an LED lamp that lights everything up. If I am going to be up before sunrise or after sunset, I will have lighting, just going to be more aware," he said.

Why does it matter?

As desert communities continue to expand into wildlife habitat, people and snakes are increasingly sharing the same spaces, including sidewalks, garages, backyards, and neighborhood walking routes.

Aries Clark with the Phoenix Herpetological Sanctuary told AZFamily that warmer weather makes these encounters more likely. "Yesterday I removed a snake from a neighborhood garage, so it is possible for them to enter your home, backyard, all different kinds of areas. It's really anywhere," Clark said.

AZFamily also reported that snake experts recommend slowly backing away if you see or hear a rattler.

What are people saying?

Takacs is keeping his sense of humor about the ordeal, even after a night in the ICU.

"I'm giving my grandkids stories to tell, so maybe they'll embellish it, make it greater down the road. I just count myself very blessed, very fortunate," he said.

Clark's warning was more direct: rattlesnakes can show up "really anywhere."

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