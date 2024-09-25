Officials issue serious warning after tragic deaths at national park: 'The recent increasing trend is likely to continue'

"Local authorities in high-risk areas should consider investing in the expansion of access to hydration centers and public cooling centers."

The number of deaths from people this summer in Grand Canyon National Park rose to 14 in August, just one death shy of the annual average. Extreme weather linked to an overheating planet has made conditions more dangerous.

What's happening?

Three hikers died in July during a period of extreme heat. Three people lost their lives in a little over one week in August, adding to the more than a dozen visitors to Grand Canyon National Park who have perished this summer. With almost four more months to go this year, the number of people who have died is just one under the annual average.

The link between these deaths and extreme weather events tied to an overheating planet isn't totally clear. Still, the United States has endured several record-breaking weather events already this year. Through early September, the U.S. experienced $20 billion worth of weather and climate disasters. Last year, the country experienced a record 28 separate weather and climate disasters that cost at least $1 billion. One of the most recent victims in the park this year died during a catastrophic flash flood.

"As temperatures continue to rise because of climate change, the recent increasing trend is likely to continue," researchers noted in a recent study per the Guardian. The trend being referred to is the increasing heat-related mortality rates in the United States.

Why are hiker deaths in the Grand Canyon National Park important?

The study noted a rise in heat-related mortality rates in the U.S. from 1999 to 2023. The biggest increases have come during the past seven years. This year is trending to be the warmest year on record for our world.

Arizona just had its hottest summer on record, nearly five degrees above average. Less than 200 miles south of the Grand Canyon National Park, Maricopa County continues to count its heat-related deaths this year. There have been 256 deaths in the county (home to Phoenix) through the middle of September, with another nearly 400 deaths still under investigation.

What's being done about extreme weather events?

"Local authorities in high-risk areas should consider investing in the expansion of access to hydration centers and public cooling centers or other buildings with air conditioning," are among the recommendations from the recent study on heat-related deaths.

Embracing clean renewable energy sources can help cool our overheating planet. The park recently made a change to make it easier for drivers of environmentally friendly electric vehicles. Driving an EV, taking advantage of public transportation, and walking instead of driving whenever possible can help reduce the pollution of heat-trapping gases into our atmosphere.

