Experts issue warning after finding young bird in heartbreaking predicament: 'Incredibly deadly for wildlife'

by Joseph Clark
"Thank you for caring for her!"

Photo Credit: Instagram

A young Canada goose is back with its flock after getting caught in discarded fishing gear — a reminder of how one careless act can put wildlife in real danger.

The gosling was found last month on Bowen Island, tangled in fishing line and pierced by a sharp three-pronged hook. Wildlife Rescue Association of BC volunteers rushed it to their hospital in British Columbia, Canada.

"Thankfully, the wounds were quite superficial, and we could easily remove the hook so the gosling could start their recovery journey," Linda Bakker, co-executive director at Wildlife Rescue, told the Bowen Island Undercurrent. "If the hook hadn't been removed, it could have caused a lethal infection."

The bird had its wounds cleaned, given antibiotics, and spent nine days healing alongside other orphaned goslings. Once healthy, it was released back into the wild and placed with a foster goose family.

Stories like this one aren't rare. As Bakker explained, "Pollution of any kind is incredibly deadly for wildlife. These cases highlight the profound impact human actions can have on urban and other wildlife."

The group sees more injuries like this every spring and summer. Hooks, fishing line, plastic — it all piles up fast. And while these items may seem small, they can do serious harm.

To help, the Wildlife Rescue Association urges anyone enjoying nature to pack out all trash — even if it's not yours — or volunteer for shoreline cleanups. Many parks and lakes now offer special bins for used fishing line.

And if you see an injured bird or animal, don't try to rescue it yourself. Contact a local wildlife support center for help.

Looking for more ways to protect local wildlife? Here's how to take climate action in your community.

One commenter on Instagram said: "Thank you for helping that fuzzy butt!"

Another added: "Thank you for caring for her!"

A third felt the poor creature's pain, saying: "Ouch."

