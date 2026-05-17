Google Maps announces upgrade to trip planning features for EV owners: 'Reducing range anxiety'

"Just add your EV info to Maps and set a destination in the car to see your expected battery usage."

Electric vehicle drivers will now have an easier time planning U.S. road trips after Google's most recent Maps update.

According to a Google Blog post, the company announced plans to bring AI-powered EV charging features to over 350 models with Android Auto.

Essentially, the new feature will recommend where and when to charge based on your make and model.

The post noted that it will offer a simpler and stress-free experience for EV drivers, "reducing range anxiety and the need to juggle multiple apps."

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This latest move shows how quickly the EV market is evolving in the U.S., making it easier than ever for drivers to switch to electric. With every improvement, the former disadvantages of EVs disappear, and the advantages — especially financial savings — grow.

While this new feature will unlock easier road trips for drivers, EV owners already know the most convenient and cheapest way to charge is at home.

By using a Level 2 charger, like those available from Qmerit, drivers can save big by relying on cheaper at-home electricity rates and get enough juice overnight for most driving needs.

Still, this new feature is worth celebrating for drivers embarking on longer journeys. It combines advanced AI energy models that analyze car details with real-time traffic and road conditions to make planning your road trip a breeze.

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"Just add your EV info to Maps and set a destination in the car to see your expected battery usage. Then, add your current charge level to get recommended charging stops, estimated arrival battery level, and an updated ETA based on charging time," the post explained.

As of now, the battery prediction feature is rolling out on hundreds of EV models across 15 brands in the U.S.

While this move makes EV road trips easier, to make at-home charging even more convenient, connect with Qmerit to get free estimates on Level 2 charger installations.

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