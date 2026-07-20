Arizona golf course video shows kingsnake taking down rattlesnake in real time

A routine round of golf in the Phoenix area turned into a real-time wildlife lesson when a golfer spotted a kingsnake wrapped around a rattlesnake before filming the struggle.

What happened?

After seeing the encounter on a Phoenix-area golf course, the golfer uploaded a picture of the encounter to Reddit. In the image, a kingsnake is wrapped around a live rattlesnake and steadily squeezing it, which may have startled viewers but fits the species' usual survival behavior.

Photo Credit: Reddit



Other snakes are a regular part of the kingsnake's diet. Instead of relying on venom, it subdues prey by constricting it until the animal can no longer function normally. In the Southwest, rattlesnakes can be among the snakes it hunts.

One commenter succinctly explained this to the original poster, writing, "Every snake with 'king' in their name eats other snakes if I recall correctly."

Another focused on how "metal" the scene was, writing, "Kingsnakes are absolutely the most metal snake. No venom, but they still take down all the venomous snakes!"

One user added a similar sentiment, saying, "It's crazy how rattlesnakes are larger than king snakes typically and highly venomous but literally have 0 chance versus king snakes."

Why does it matter?

Even though the scene captured a natural predator-prey interaction, the setting points to a human angle. Golf courses, subdivisions, roads, and other developments can fragment habitat while also concentrating water and food sources, drawing animals into closer contact with one another and with people.

These habitat changes can increase the chances of surprise encounters, especially in hot, dry regions such as metro Phoenix, as BBC Future has reported.

Snakes do play an important ecological role, including helping control rodent populations. But when people encounter them in yards, parks, or on golf courses, fear can lead to dangerous reactions for both humans and the animals involved.

If you ever spot a scene like this, the most important thing you can do is to give the snakes space. Do not ever try to separate fighting animals, handle a snake, or kill one. Back away slowly, keep pets and children clear, and alert property staff or local wildlife professionals if an animal is in a high-traffic area.

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