Gardener captures stunning photo of beautiful backyard visitor: 'They've come back multiple times'

Rewilding your yard is a great way of integrating your home with the natural environment. A Reddit user took to the site to share their success with this natural gardening method.

The post, which was shared on the subreddit r/NativePlantGardening, shows a photo of the user's plants with some exciting visitors.

"I have coneflowers all over my yard that have started going to seed. Recently they've attracted a pair of goldfinches, and they've come back multiple times," the user says.

A native plant garden is a great installation for those looking to make their lawn a thriving part of their surrounding natural ecosystem. As native species support one another, local pollinators can both support your native garden, and your garden will support the pollinators right back.

To make rewilding an even better option, native plants require less maintenance and won't need expensive, heavy pesticides or excessive water. So, on top of saving you time, a native garden will also help you keep costs down.

Other native plant gardeners have also shared their successes with this eco-friendly mode of planting. One person noted being visited by squirrels, birds, and rabbits, but was most excited to spot a little possum. Meanwhile, another native gardener was pleased to find that butterfly chrysalises had appeared near their wild lawn — providing full assurance that their garden was truly pollinator-friendly.

To take your native planting up an added layer, installing a native lawn, using native grass like clover or buffalo grass, can allow the same benefits of a native garden. Even just a partial grass replacement can help cut maintenance costs and help out the pollinators even more.

Commenters on the gorgeous goldfinches that were drawn to the native plants shared their feelings on the original post.

"I also have this exact situation in my yard!" one user said.

Another added, "I love seeing the goldfinches this time of the year!"

