Rare golden tree snake found behind kitchen container spooks family in surprise encounter

"They may be entering houses in search of a cooler place."

A Mysuru family got an unexpected kitchen visitor in a rare golden tree snake, which was discovered hidden behind a grocery container. The sight caused a brief scare, but the non-venomous snake was safely removed and no one was hurt.

What happened?

According to Star of Mysore, a house in Vijayanagar in India was the site of the unusual February encounter. The reptile spotted was an orange-headed flying snake, also referred to as the golden tree snake. The family suspects it entered through a window.

While this snake is common in India, it is rare in Mysuru, according to herpetologist Snake Shyam, who safely captured and removed the snake from the family's home.

Why does it matter?

Animals and people are increasingly occupying overlapping spaces. Open windows, gardens, and built-up neighborhoods near green areas can make accidental encounters more likely, particularly for species moving in search of shelter or prey.

As the BBC reported in a broader look at human-wildlife conflicts, close encounters with wild animals are often linked less to aggression than to changing landscapes and disrupted boundaries between human and animal habitats. The changing climate increases these pressures.

In this case, the snake had been seen outside on a plant before it got indoors.

"I believe that the excessive summer heat in Mysuru … and the fact that many trees have shed their leaves are making it difficult for them to find shelter. They may be entering houses in search of a cooler place," Shyam told Star of Mysore.

What's being done?

Shyam removed the reptile and explained that the creature is known for its surreal ability to glide between trees. According to The Times of India, this adaptation in flying snakes such as the golden tree snake can help them avoid predators and conserve energy.

If a snake is found indoors, people should avoid trying to catch it themselves. Keep a safe distance, move children and pets away, and contact a trained rescuer or local wildlife authority.

Repeated sightings around a home can be a sign to check entry points, use screens and other barriers, and be cautious around plants and containers where animals may hide.

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