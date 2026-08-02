Michigan golden retriever falls through pond ice, survives 30 minutes before rescue

A Michigan family's terrifying winter scare ended in relief after their golden retriever, Mia, spent about 30 minutes trapped in an icy pond before first responders pulled her to safety.

The rescue thankfully had a happy ending, but it also serves as an important reminder of how frozen water can become life-threatening for pets and people alike in a matter of minutes.

What happened?

On Jan. 13, Mia dropped into a private pond in Spring Arbor, Michigan, after the ice cracked below her, leaving her struggling in the freezing-cold water around 30 yards from land.

Emergency responders were dispatched after a 911 call, and People reported that she remained in the freezing pond for roughly half an hour before rescuers could get her out.

Both police and firefighters from Spring Arbor Township came to the scene. During the response, an officer determined that cold-water rescue equipment would be necessary and reached out to the fire department.

Rescuers then went into the frigid pond and got Mia back to shore.

Afterward, she was reunited with her owner and was said to be in stable condition — a fortunate outcome in an emergency that could have ended with far worse consequences.

Why does it matter?

A pond that appears frozen solid can be dangerously deceptive to the naked eye. Frozen-over ponds or lakes may not be able to support the weight of a dog, a child, or even an adult. Thin ice near shorelines, fluctuating temperatures, and hidden weak spots can quickly make it dangerous for anyone who steps on.

Animals do not always recognize those risks. Pets can quickly get excited and dart after anything they find interesting — a dog chasing a scent, a sound, or even a reflection can end up on unstable ice within seconds.

When a pet or person falls through ice, panic can push loved ones to rush in without the proper gear, quickly creating a second emergency.

In Mia's case, trained responders with the right equipment made the difference. Their quick judgment saved the dog and reduced the risk of additional injuries.

What can I do?

Treat all frozen ponds, lakes, and retention basins with caution.

Even if ice appears thick, it may not be safe. Keeping dogs leashed or closely supervised near frozen water can help prevent a frightening accident before it starts.

If an animal falls through, experts and emergency officials generally advise calling 911 or local emergency responders rather than attempting a risky rescue yourself. Cold-water emergencies require specialized training and gear, and entering unstable ice without them can be deadly.

If you live near ponds or other bodies of water, it is worth identifying hazards on your property and talking with family members about avoiding ice altogether.

Fast calls for help, clear information about the location, and leaving the rescue to properly equipped professionals can give pets and people the best chance of making it out safely.

Mia ultimately made it safely out of the pond and was reported to be in stable condition, and officials, as People reported, used the incident to urge residents to use extreme caution around ice-covered water.

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