A golden-hour baboon family moment shows how mothers do not raise newborns alone

"It's about trust, protection and the next generation."

One wildlife photographer's stunning shot is drawing attention to the sweet relationship between young baboons and their babysitters, also known as "allomothers."

Bathed in evening light, the scene turns a family portrait into a broader reflection on caregiving, safety, and social connection.

What happened?

In a recent Instagram post, wildlife photographer and environmental advocate SNAPSBYMYLO™ (@snapsybymylo) shared a photo of a baboon family in warm, late-day light. Alongside the image, the caption points to the cooperative nature of primate parenting.

The creator wrote, "Baboons don't raise their young alone. Mothers are often supported by other females within the troop, known as 'allomothers', who help care for and protect newborns."

They added: "These strong social bonds are one of the reasons primates are so fascinating to observe. This image isn't just about a baboon family. It's about trust, protection and the next generation."

Commenters were quick to show their appreciation for the image, which one user simply described as "adorable."

Why does it matter?

By focusing on shared infant care, the photo underscores how socially connected and intelligent primates can be.

The post's focus on allomothering highlights just how important communal parenting is for these incredibly intelligent animals.

Unfortunately, habitat loss and human pressure continue to affect wildlife populations around the world, making it more difficult for any young animal to survive to adulthood, even when it has allomothers.

According to the African Wildlife Foundation, "the baboon's major predators are humans." As some people believe that these intelligent animals are pests, many intentionally poison them or hunt them for their skins, per AWF.

But beyond direct killing, humans put pressure on the animals by destroying their habitats and by expanding agricultural areas and developments. It doesn't have to be this way.

Protecting species like this one also means protecting the communities and habitats that allow those species to thrive.

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