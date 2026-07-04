Towering flames race across ridges in Colorado as Gold Mountain Fire surges

"This makes me so mad because Colorado is so beautiful."

Eyewitness video from Ouray, Colorado, showed the Gold Mountain Fire sending large flames across ridgelines above the town, lighting up the mountainside near the community.

The footage captured an unsettling scene many residents and travelers know too well during wildfire season.

#OurayColorado #GoldMountainFire #MillionDollarHighway #ColoradoWildfires ♬ original sound - Ouray Wild Outdoors @ouraywildoutdoors 🔥 Massive Flames Tower Above Ouray The Gold Mountain Fire is putting on a dramatic and sobering display this evening. From the south side of town along the Million Dollar Highway, towering flames can be seen racing across the ridges above Ouray as firefighters continue battling the blaze in extremely difficult terrain. Please give emergency crews plenty of room, avoid unnecessary travel in the area, and stay alert for changing conditions and evacuation updates. Stay safe, Ouray. 🙏🔥 #Ouray

In new videos shared to TikTok, viewers can see a beautiful mountain landscape suddenly overshadowed by fast-moving fire and clouds of smoke.

One local outdoors enthusiast posted first-person footage of the fire above Ouray. As of June 30, the blaze was 0% contained, per Reuters. The Gold Mountain Fire had also burned almost 15,000 acres, just above 23 square miles.

In the caption, the poster wrote that "The Gold Mountain Fire is putting on a dramatic and sobering display this evening."

They added that "from the south side of town along the Million Dollar Highway towering flames can be seen racing across the ridges above Ouray as firefighters continue battling the blaze in extremely difficult terrain."

The post also urged people to "give emergency crews plenty of room, avoid unnecessary travel in the area, and stay alert for changing conditions and evacuation updates."

Reactions in the comments ranged from frustration to amazement. One person wrote, "This makes me so mad because Colorado is so beautiful." Another said, "Absolutely amazing to see. wow."

Wildfires are not only environmental disasters, but they are also immediate threats to public safety. Fast-moving flames can force evacuations, close highways, disrupt emergency response, and expose residents and firefighters to dangerous smoke and rapidly changing conditions.

Extreme weather disasters like wildfires are also worsening as global temperatures rise, endangering lives and livelihoods by damaging homes, threatening tourism-dependent communities, and creating health risks from smoke inhalation and stress.

In mountain towns such as Ouray, a major fire can also hit local businesses hard by reducing travel, interrupting seasonal income, and straining public resources. By mid-day Friday, the Gold Mountain Fire had burned more than 21,500 acres and was still 0% contained, according to Watch Duty.

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