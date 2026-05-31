400 goats and 100 sheep unleashed in Malibu to devour 70 acres of 'wildfire fuel'

A four-legged wildfire crew has arrived in Malibu.

On May 21, 400 goats and 100 sheep were released in the Big Rock neighborhood to munch through 70 acres of flammable brush that could threaten nearby homes.

What's happened?

The herd was deployed by the Mountains Resource and Conservation District in parkland between Big Rock Drive and Tuna Canyon after finishing work in parts of Calabasas.

Their task is simple: eat invasive plants and thin dense vegetation that can serve as fuel during wildfire season. By grazing through the area, the animals help create defensible space around communities in one of Southern California's most fire-prone regions, according to a post from Malibu City.

The goat-grazing effort is part of a partnership involving MRCA and county fire agencies in Los Angeles and Ventura. That collaboration began in fall 2025 for fuels-reduction work in the Santa Monica Mountains.

The larger program restarted on Jan. 2 and has since cleared vegetation in Malibu, Calabasas, Agoura Hills, and nearby areas. The work is backed by $3.2 million in Proposition 4 fire-prevention funding from the Santa Monica Mountains Conservancy.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

Why does it matter?

Wildfires can spread quickly when dry brush, invasive plants, and overgrown hillsides build up near neighborhoods. Removing that fuel can lower the risk of flames reaching homes, roads, and critical infrastructure.

Goats offer a practical solution. They can move across steep, rugged terrain that may be difficult or dangerous for machines and crews to reach, making them especially effective in the hills around Malibu.

They also do more than clear brush. Grazing animals may improve soil health and drainage, curb invasive plants, and leave behind natural fertilizer along the way.

What's being done?

The grazing operation is one part of a broader fire-prevention push in the Santa Monica Mountains.

Other efforts include roadside brush clearance with "The Masticator," pile burns, fire road repairs, and hand-tool brush removal.

Together, those approaches are meant to reduce fuel loads from multiple angles, especially in areas where a single strategy may not be enough. Using goats and sheep alongside mechanical and manual methods allows agencies to cover more ground across varied terrain.

The city stated, "The City applauds this cross-agency partnership as a crucial measure to reduce wildfire danger in some of our most fire-prone areas."

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.