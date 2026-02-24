  • Outdoors Outdoors

Expert issues warning about deceptively pretty plant taking over US region: 'It's finally blooming'

"If you have some, get rid of it."

by Sara Traynor
Arizona-based wildlife biologist Jacob McQueary warned his followers about a deceptively pretty plant taking over the region.

Photo Credit: TikTok

Even beautiful flowers can have a deadly side.

Arizona-based wildlife-biologist-turned-realtor Jacob McQueary (@jacobmcquearyrealty) warned his followers about a deceptively pretty plant taking over the region.

@jacobmcquearyrealty

Not every pretty flower belongs here. Globe chamomile spreads aggressively across disturbed desert soils, crowding out native plants and altering fragile ecosystems. A reminder that "beautiful" doesn't always mean beneficial.

♬ original sound - Jacob McQueary | AZ Realtor

"It's finally blooming," he says, zooming in on a patch of globe chamomile, "one of the most invasive plants in the Phoenix metro area."

He then turns his camera to the plants, showing dark-green clumps growing in an arid area along the side of the road. Some are blooming with small, yellow, ball-shaped flowers. 

"If you have some, get rid of it," McQueary says after showing his audience the plants. "Wear gloves, burn it — I don't care, just get it gone."

The caption explained that globe chamomile "spreads aggressively across disturbed desert soils, crowding out native plants and altering fragile ecosystems."

Native to South Africa, globe chamomile (or stinknet) blooms from late February until May. As these plants grow, they can cause both dermal and respiratory allergic reactions, according to the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum

Phoenix isn't the only place to fall victim to a stinknet infestation. Arid regions across the American West and Southwest are filled with it, including Los Angeles and San Diego. To make matters worse, these plant clumps are highly flammable, putting already fire-prone areas at even greater risk.

When removing, gloves and face masks are highly recommended, as McQueary advises in his video. Stinknet allergies can be quite severe.

Commenters shared their own bad experiences with the invasive plant.

"Stings my eyes! I can taste it in the wind," one person said. "Nothing kills it or eats it. Nasty stuff."

"This explains my allergies," another said.

Luckily, there's hope on the horizon for those battling infestations.

"I spent WEEKS pulling this in my neighborhood for my elderly neighbors," someone shared. "Glad to report that my area is stinknet-free."

