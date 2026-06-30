Rainforest gliding leaf frogs leap from treetops, and only come down to breed

"Their ability to live high in the canopy and only descend to breed shows an impressive niche specialization."

A BBC Earth wildlife clip is offering a rare look at gliding leaf frogs in the rainforest as they leave the treetops to breed.

The short video, narrated by David Attenborough, is drawing attention for turning a little-seen animal behavior into a suspenseful, almost cinematic sequence.

What happened?

BBC Earth recently posted a video about gliding leaf frogs as part of its 20th anniversary of Planet Earth.

In the video description, the channel explains: "These large tree frogs spend most of their time in the high canopy, and only come down when it's time to breed."

In the clip, the frogs first appear high above the ground, then launch into the air and use their wide, webbed feet like a parachute to guide their descent. After arriving at the breeding grounds, their mood then changes from controlled gliding to a chaotic rush for mates.

Why does it matter?

These frogs are critical members of rainforest communities. And while rainforests support vast networks of tightly linked species, disruptions to their habitats have had sweeping consequences for the animals, their habitats, and the planet at large.

From habitat destruction and climate change to disastrous frog diseases like Bd, which experts describe as "the most devastating infectious wildlife disease recorded and a global threat to amphibian populations," these unique animals face a trove of threats.

While it's critical that we appreciate individual species like these frogs, biodiversity conservation is about protecting whole systems, not just individual animals.

What are people saying?

Commenters reacted to the frogs' treetop dives with awe. One wrote, "It is incredible that these frogs leap from treetops just to breed! How many strange survival adaptations does nature still hide from us?"

"Their ability to live high in the canopy and only descend to breed shows an impressive niche specialization in the rainforest ecosystem," said another.

A third commenter wrote: "The contrast between using those massive webbed feet as parachutes to glide down and then using them to physically kick away rivals is absolute cinematic gold. BBC Earth always finds a way to turn frog biology into a high stakes action movie."

One added, "Happy late 100th birthday David Attenborough!"

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