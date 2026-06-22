Dog stuck beneath South Australia breakwater for five days is freed by rescuers who would not quit

The break in the search came when a kind stranger happened to pass by.

Five days after becoming trapped beneath South Australia's Glenelg breakwater, a 14-year-old fox terrier named Ella is back home. Her rescue has drawn attention because of the inspiring determination of representatives from the Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, local workers, and a good Samaritan who wouldn't give up.

What happened?

Robin Byrnes, Ella's owner, told ABC News that her terrier got loose on a walk with her dog-sitter near Glenelg on June 7. Another dog approached Ella, startling her and causing her to run away.

When she disappeared, she fell into a gap in between the rocks in the breakwater.

Byrnes said: "Then she thought the lead was chasing her, so she just ran, and ran, and ran, and disappeared. … She must have run along there (the breakwater) and fallen down into one of the crevices."

The break in the search came when a kind stranger happened to pass by. A fellow dog lover heard barking from the shore and decided to investigate.

Byrnes said: "He thought it was coming from the breakwater but he wasn't sure." When the tide was low, he and his dog moved closer and realized a dog was trapped below.

After Byrnes returned to Adelaide, she joined City of Holdfast Bay workers and RSPCA representatives at the scene.

Rescuers used a drain camera to pinpoint Ella's location, then lowered a council cat trap into the crevice. Byrnes threw chicken down to Ella to feed her, but the rescue effort had to pause after dark.

The rescue team returned the next day at 7 a.m. and successfully rescued her with a tempting trail of chicken that lured Ella into the trap.

Why does it matter?

Ella was trapped for nearly a week but, luckily, survived by drinking rainwater. Fortunately, Ella was "actually quite safe in this little cave thing she was in and dry," Byrnes stated.

Several people chose to step in, taking time and effort to conduct the difficult rescue, from the kind-hearted passerby who noticed her to the local council workers and RSPCA representatives who joined the effort.

What are people saying?

Byrnes was filled with relief the moment Ella was finally rescued. In fact, when Ella went missing, Byrnes was in a remote area without cell signal, so she didn't know about the news for several days.

She made it clear how much the good Samaritan's help meant to her, saying: "I was so grateful to him for getting involved, and he was a lovely guy."

ABC News reported that a vet found Ella exhausted and about 1 kilogram (2.2 pounds) lighter, but not dehydrated or injured.

Currently, Ella is back home, safe and sound, and getting plenty of cuddles on Byrnes' lap.

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