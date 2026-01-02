Developer makes stunning decision with over 20 acres of land after decades of real estate failures: 'It's a cool idea people have grabbed on to'

It could have a significantly positive impact on the state.

Montana is set to expand its protected wilderness area.

According to the Missoula Current, the new Gleneagle Conservation Easement is a 23-acre parcel of land that is in the process of being donated to the city of Missoula.

The donation comes following a failed real estate development that has been mired in challenges for decades.

The lot neighbors Glacial Lake Missoula, and it is home to the rare Missoula phlox, a native plant. The location will also help enclose grassland habitat, providing much-needed protection.

The Gleneagle Conservation Easement could help bridge the gap between neighboring Grant Creek, North Hills, and the Rattlesnake Wilderness area to create a wider path network.

"It would be a very generalized bench trail that would follow the Glacial Lake Missoula shoreline area," said Missoula's land acquisition manager Zack Covington, per the Missoula Current.

"It's not delineated, but it's a cool idea people have grabbed on to."

Wilderness protection like this is an opportunity for future generations to enjoy nature unfettered, but it's so much more than a simple tourist destination.

These conservation areas provide habitat for wildlife that are otherwise threatened by encroaching urban areas and dwindling natural food supplies.

Missoula has seen grizzly bears dying along railroad tracks, for example. With greater natural range, keystone species can have access to all the resources they need without needing to stray into human habitation.

In addition to housing wildlife, mature forests also perform key roles in improving air quality, sequestering carbon, and retaining soil moisture. This is key in both mitigating surface flooding conditions and supporting plant life during droughts.

The creation of the Gleneagle Conservation Easement is pending reception from the city of Missoula, but city staff are optimistic about the future benefits to residents.

"It's all becoming pretty popular," said Covington, per the Missoula Current. "There's a lot of demand for trails up there right now."

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.