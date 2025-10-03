Wildlife medics stunned by miracle recovery of bird injured in shocking accident: 'Very special'

"Every animal we help is a reminder of the impact we can have."

Thanks to the dedicated efforts of Kiki O'Hara, a registered veterinary technician, and the volunteers at the Wildlife Rescue Association of BC, a glaucous-winged gull struck by a vehicle in downtown Vancouver, British Columbia, has made a remarkable recovery, according to Vancouver Is Awesome.

A compassionate community member discovered the injured bird outside their office and immediately called for help, setting the stage for a rescue that O'Hara described as "very special."

Based in Burnaby, a suburb just east of Vancouver, the Wildlife Rescue Association of BC rehabilitates injured, orphaned, and sick wildlife across the province. Its mission combines professional medical care with safe release back into the wild, while educating communities about living alongside urban animals.

Urban hazards, such as vehicle collisions, pose constant threats to wildlife.

Here, the gull arrived at the hospital with a fractured ulna and a bloodied wing. The team was able to stabilize the bone with a splint, clean the wound, and provide physiotherapy in order for the bird to maintain its wing strength and mobility.

Using milk crates and sawhorses, the volunteers and staff created an area for the gull to practice hopping and flapping, and it was able to gradually rebuild muscle and confidence. After about a month of treatment, X-rays confirmed the gull's wing had fully healed, and the bird was safely released.

The gull's ability to fully recover was a testament to the teamwork of staff, volunteers, and community members who supported the gull every step of the way.

O'Hara's path in wildlife care began at age 11 with her first rescued gull, a passion she now channels into treating hundreds of patients each year.

She emphasized the essential role of the volunteers: "We wouldn't have been able to help this gull without [our volunteers'] compassion and dedication. The bird truly had a team around them committed to their care."

In the future, Wildlife Rescue plans to expand volunteer programs, enhance hospital facilities, and continue community outreach to help more urban wildlife. Support from the public — through donations, volunteering, or reporting injured animals — remains vital.

"Every animal we help is a reminder of the impact we can have when a community comes together for wildlife," O'Hara said.

