Teenager awarded highest Girl Scouts honor for dedicated community project: 'We're proud to celebrate her remarkable achievement'

A North Carolina teen earned the Girl Scout Gold Award for her sustainability project.

The highest honor in Girl Scouts is no small feat, but Julia McLaurin P. achieved the Gold Award for her work in local communities. An article by the Sandhills Sentinel detailed her incredible work in advocating for a more sustainable world.

The Girl Scout website describes Gold Award holders as "rock stars, role models, and real-life heroes," and Julia has proved to be just that. She created a project to protect local wildlife and educate the community about environmental issues.

This teenager organized community sessions and created educational signage for display at Southern Pines' Reservoir Park.

She also raised awareness of feeding the wrong sorts of food to aquatic birds. For example, most people think that bread is the ideal snack to feed ducks, but it can actually lead to malnutrition. Safer options, according to Canal & River Trust, include frozen peas, oats, sweet corn, rice, and lettuce.

As if she didn't already have enough talents, Julia finished off her project by building and installing birdhouses in the park to help lead to a stronger ecosystem.

These actions prove the positive power that young people can have on their local communities. Projects such as this can help allow nature to thrive and create a safer, cleaner planet for all.

Millennial and Generation Z communities tend to have more "climate worry," according to a study by Cardiff University. As such, it makes sense that teenagers like Julia are committed to fighting for a happier planet. If you spot issues in your environment that you're not happy with, you could take local action yourself.

Lisa M.K. Jones, the chief executive officer of the North Carolina Coastal Pines Girl Scouts group, said, per Sandhills Sentinel: "Julia saw a need in her community and chose to be part of the solution."

Jones continued: "By turning her passion into action, she's not only protecting the planet — she's inspiring others to do the same. We're proud to celebrate her remarkable achievement."

