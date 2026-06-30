Escaped giraffe Gracie found safe in Texas

"She's like the Where's Waldo of the giraffe world."

In rural Texas, people were looking for Gracie, a giraffe that escaped from a ranch in Real County.

After she went missing, officials and animal rescuers urged residents to report any sightings as they worked to recover her, and a $5,000 reward was being offered. Ultimately, she was found on Friday, June 26, after being on the loose for over two weeks, according to News 4 San Antonio.

What happened?

News 4 San Antonio captured footage of the moment Gracie was spotted, posting the video to its Facebook page.

Gracie got out of Cedar Hollow Ranch in Real County, and a game camera later captured her west of Leakey. According to Sheriff Nathan Johnson, she was able to hide from initial scans of the area.

"We got some deep canyons, and we have a lot of foliage, so even a big giraffe can be under an oak motte or in an area where there are a lot of pecan trees or something, and it would be hard to see her," said Johnson, according to News 4 San Antonio.

Ranch manager Vick Jones and Concho Aviation spotted the animal during a flyover. After finding her, Cedar Hollow Ranch worked with veterinarians to sedate and relocate her, with Jones noting that a fence will be added to avoid any future escapes.

Why does it matter?

Animal escapes can become dangerous quickly — for the animal, for drivers, and for the people trying to help. A giraffe roaming unfamiliar terrain could be vulnerable to dehydration, stress, fencing injuries, or collisions with vehicles, especially if people try to get too close.

This is not a case of a native wild animal simply wandering into a neighborhood on its own; Gracie was being kept on a ranch, meaning human decisions helped create the conditions for the escape. When large animals are kept in enclosures outside their natural habitat, even one gap in fencing or a single mistake can become a public safety issue and a rescue emergency.

That can mean road hazards, diverted law enforcement resources, and uncertainty about how to respond if people encounter such a large animal.

What are people saying?

Once it was confirmed Gracie was found and safe, people on News 4 San Antonio's Facebook page poked fun at the situation.

"Our local wildlife is traumatized. Can you imagine what they were thinking when they saw her," one person joked.

"She's like the Where's Waldo of the giraffe world! Hope she was able to find water out there!" another added.

Someone else mentioned how she likely just wandered off, writing, "She had no idea she was in escape mode/wanted. She was like "ohhhhh, what's over there?" And she went on an exploration. I've done the same thing. I am Gracie."

"Gracie be like a rebellious teen: 'Why won't you just let me live my life?'" another person wrote.

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