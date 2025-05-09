  • Outdoors Outdoors

Scientists raise alarm after disturbing shift in famed reptile's survival instincts: 'Particularly dire for the species'

Gila monsters are considered an iconic part of the desert landscape.

by Kristen Lawrence
Gila monsters are considered an iconic part of the desert landscape.

Photo Credit: iStock

Scientists discovered troubling news about the Gila monster, one of the most beloved reptiles in the Southwestern United States. A warming climate could make it much harder for them to survive, potentially pushing them toward extinction.

What's happening?

According to Phys.org, a team of climatologists, ecologists, and conservation biologists found that Gila monsters could face unbearably harsh conditions in the Mojave Desert in the coming decades. 

Gila monsters are a species of venomous lizard native to northwestern Mexico and the southwestern United States. Due to their heavy bodies and slow metabolism, they don't travel far, preferring to stay close to home. They're most active at night to avoid the desert heat during the day and spend much of their time underground. 

These evolutionary mechanisms may have helped them adapt to the unforgiving desert, but rising global temperatures could threaten their survival in the future. 

In a study published in the journal Ecology and Evolution, the team found that in an ideal scenario where temperatures barely rise, Gila monsters will likely not be impacted much. But if the climate becomes too hot under a worst-case scenario, they could disappear from many parts of the desert by 2082. 

They could move to cooler areas, such as higher in the mountains or burrow deeper in the ground, but scientists said the lizards haven't indicated they're "capable of doing either."

"We're not likely to see dispersals and establishment of populations in those [new] areas just because they're too far from where populations currently are," Steve Hromada, a conservation biologist at the Fresno Chaffee Zoo, told Science News. "It suggests that those high emission scenarios could be particularly dire for the species."

Why is this concerning?

While Gila monsters are among the most venomous lizards, they are considered an iconic part of the desert landscape and hold cultural significance for many Native American tribes. Their venom has even been used in modern medicines for type 2 diabetes and weight loss, per 12 News

Gila monsters are also a crucial part of the desert ecosystem, as they help control populations of small mammals and reptiles. Their digging behavior aerates the soil and gives other desert creatures a place to cool off from the scorching sun. 

If the Mojave Desert becomes too hot, its population could drop significantly and upset the delicate balance of biodiversity. Even if they could migrate to cooler areas in the mountains, it's unlikely that many of them would survive the journey because of their limited range.

What's being done to protect Gila monsters?

The team calculated that more than 90% of the existing and projected Gila monster habitat in the Mojave is protected, giving the species an advantage in the changing climate. 

"Maintaining those protected statuses — whether that's the national parks or the national conservation areas around these areas — can be really important for keeping the species on the landscape," Hromada said to Science News.

Conservationists have helped save iconic desert species, such as the Joshua tree and the night parrot, from the brink of extinction by planting more trees and managing vegetation. Similar efforts could allow the Gila monster to thrive in a harsher climate. 

Individually, we can make a difference by donating to wildlife organizations or conservation groups and learning more about how our warming world is impacting Gila monsters. If you visit any parks where they live, make sure to report off-roading or other activities that could disturb their habitat.

