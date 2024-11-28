Researchers sound alarm over drastic drop in population of these massive clams — here's why you should be paying attention

The potential extinction of the species needs to be taken seriously.

Many animal species have faced, or are currently facing, extinction. Common animals in this category include different breeds of elephants, red pandas, and tigers.

Marine invertebrates, however, don't often get the same attention — and researchers are working to change that.

What's happening?

The giant clam population has decreased by over 80% in the last century and is in danger of going extinct, according to research from the University of Colorado Boulder, reported Science Daily. Researchers brought the issue of the decreasing population of giant clams, along with 11 other related mollusk species, to the International Union for Conservation of Nature in an attempt to raise awareness about their risk of extinction and emphasize the impacts on marine life should giant clams go extinct, per Science Daily.

Giant clams are, as their name implies, giant, growing "up to 4.5 feet in length and weigh more than 700 pounds," according to Science Daily. They tend to dwell in shallow ocean waters and serve as nutrient providers to other aquatic life around them.

Why are giant clams important?

The potential extinction of giant clams is concerning because, should they disappear from their marine ecosystems, there will be cascading impacts on other species, including humans. The Endangered Species Coalition, an organization that specifically works to strengthen the important Endangered Species Act of 1973, articulates the impact of extinction well.

"Each species that is lost triggers the loss of other species within its ecosystem. Humans depend on healthy ecosystems to purify our environment. Without healthy forests, grasslands, rivers, oceans and other ecosystems, we will not have clean air, water, or land," the Coalition states.

One of the main reasons that giant clams are facing extinction is the warming of ocean waters caused by the increasing global temperatures. The clams have algae that live in their tissues, which, when the water becomes too warm, are expelled, per the Science Daily report. This algae is a source of nutrients not only for the clams but also for surrounding species, which can cause widespread ecosystem impacts, reported Science Daily.

What's being done about giant clams?

The fact that researchers are raising awareness that giant clams are at risk of extinction is already an important step forward. While a species being declared "at risk" doesn't grant it any protection, by proposing the research for it to be approved under the Endangered Species Act, the giant clams can receive protection from harvesting. Luckily, NOAA has already proposed that giant clams be protected, reported Science Daily.

On an individual level, any action to reduce dirty energy production will have a positive impact on wildlife, as it helps curb rising global temperatures. This can look like anything from switching to clean energy to power your home and car to growing native plants to support your own local ecosystem.

