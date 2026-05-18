GM pours $1.4 billion into gas vehicles as EV demand loses charge

General Motors has announced that it will be investing roughly $1.4 billion into three U.S.-based plants and a Canadian factory that produce engines for gas-powered vehicles.

According to Reuters, the spending is intended to help the automaker prepare upcoming truck and large SUV models, including the Chevrolet Silverado and Cadillac Escalade, while reinforcing factory activity in Michigan, Ohio, and Ontario.

The investment is spread across several facilities. GM will pour $300 million into its Romulus, Michigan, plant to bolster transmission capacity, $150 million into a casting plant in Saginaw, Michigan, and $40 million more into a Toledo, Ohio, plant for more transmission production, per Reuters.

For the Ontario facility, GM is investing about half a billion dollars to build the next generation of its V-8 engines.

The timing is notable. GM's announcement arrives amid softer EV demand and continued pressure from the Trump administration to increase U.S. manufacturing investment. However, as the war in Iran wages on, people are becoming more interested in EVs to avoid high and volatile gas prices.

While there may be modest efficiency improvements of GM's newer gas-powered vehicles, the broader picture remains the same: As the global economy moves away from fossil fuels and toward cleaner energy, long-term bets on combustion technology look increasingly risky.

But GM is not alone in its move away from EVs. Other major automakers, such as Honda, have made the news recently for their moves away from EV production and reinvestments into gas cars.

Automakers may still see strong short-term returns from profitable trucks and SUVs, but fossil fuel-linked businesses face growing long-term pressures. So, while supporting workers today is good news, GM's announcement may go against long-term benefits for people and the planet.

The spending could help preserve good-paying jobs and keep key factories running, but the company will still have to navigate a market that is moving toward cleaner transportation.

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