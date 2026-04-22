'This is very disturbing': Locals alarmed by city's handling of dead bird population

"In no time these will be exposed again where people, kids, and animals play."

Geese in eastern Long Island began exhibiting strange behavior before their deaths, and officials warned locals not to touch sick or dead animals and to protect their pets.

The East Hampton Press reported in early March that crews removed nearly 700 dead geese from Georgica Pond, a recreation spot famous for its blue claw crabs.

The H5N1 strain of bird flu that has previously sent egg prices soaring is believed to be responsible.

"Most are astonished when they learn that the numbers of dead birds are in the hundreds," town trustee Alyson Follenius told the Press, which published a photo of dead geese being loaded onto the back of a truck with an excavator.

In light of the discovery, East Hampton Town Trustees placed warning signs in areas with dead birds, particularly popular dog-walking routes. They also urged the public to report birds in distress to the state Department of Environmental Conservation and to avoid contact with the waterfowl.

Infections in humans are rare, but direct contact puts people at risk. Migratory birds are also altering their behavior as they adapt to new weather patterns — a factor in the pervasiveness of strains such as H5N1 and other pathogens. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lists the public health risk as low, with no reports of person-to-person spread.

Still, wild birds are at significant risk. The scale of their suffering disturbed readers.

"I have seen the geese in my own area dead and dying. Poor, poor babies," a Redditor mourned.

"The amounts of widespread reports is really quite worrisome," another said.

Others were troubled by how the town handled the disposal of the geese.

An Instagram user posted a photo of geese in a shallow grave on the beach.

"Can anyone explain why the EH town trustees approved of burying more than 750 dead geese on the beach at Georgica?" they asked. "In no time these will be exposed again where people, kids, and animals play. Do you guys think this is the right call?"

"This is very disturbing," another said.

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