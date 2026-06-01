Cyclist becomes unlikely 'doula' after discovering snake giving birth on trail

An evening bike ride turned into an unforgettable wildlife moment when a mom spotted a garter snake stretched across a trail in apparent distress. When she got a closer look, she realized the reptile was not hurt at all.

It was giving birth.

Photo Credit: Reddit



Photo Credit: Reddit



In a post written by u/RotharAlainn on the r/snakes subreddit, the cyclist and self-proclaimed "snake-mom" noticed a garter snake stretched across the trail during a solo ride and got off her bike because she thought she might need to move it out of danger.

Then she realized why the snake was so still: "she was giving birth!!"

The woman said she stayed near the trail for about 40 minutes, writing in her Reddit post that she took on a "doula role" so the snake would not get run over. She added that her husband later brought their daughter over, and that more people stopped once she explained what was happening, though she said everyone gave the snake space.

The snake had two babies. After a few minutes, each one started moving and slipped into the nearby bushes, and the mother returned to the brush soon afterward.

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Trails, roads, and recreation areas can increase the chances of close contact between people and wildlife, sometimes with harmful results. The rider's first instinct was to keep the snake from being hit.

The OP wrote that, thanks to her snake-loving child, she has become someone who truly enjoys spotting snakes in the wild.

If you come across wildlife on a trail, the best response is usually the simplest one: slow down, keep your distance, and avoid crowding the animal. If other people are nearby, a calm warning can help prevent someone from accidentally causing harm.

The Reddit user stayed close enough to prevent an accident, but far enough away to let the snake finish giving birth on her own.

It also helps to remember that not every still animal is sick or injured. Some may be resting, hiding, or — as in this case — giving birth. Taking a moment to observe before stepping in can help avoid adding unnecessary stress.

Hours later, the rider said she was still "in wonder," and that she "figured the reddit snake people would get it!"

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