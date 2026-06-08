'Best gift ever': Surprise $2,500 hosta haul is transforming a riverfront in Virginia

A surprise gardening gift is melting hearts online after a Virginia plant lover revealed that their partner surprised them with a staggering haul of hostas. Refreshingly, the plants are headed for more than just a private backyard.

What happened?

In a post that drew more than 8,900 upvotes on Reddit, a poster shared what they called the "best gift ever" to the r/Gardening subreddit.

Photo Credit: Reddit



"Nursery closed, my partner surprised me with ALL of their hostas!!!" they titled the post. Indeed, this was a staggering amount of hostas.

"They can all be divided into 2 or 3, so I'm in Hosta Heaven," the OP wrote.

Later, the gardener filled in the details behind the gift. Their partner had seen a Facebook post from a nursery selling a huge amount of hostas and negotiated a bulk rate of $2,500.

"These were a surprise, I didn't ask for them," the OP wrote. "They're from North Carolina."

The OP also revealed they weren't keeping the bounty to themselves. They gifted many away, sold some, and even planned to allow the public to enjoy others on their property.

"We have a river front property that we allow public to access during the daytime, so we've been planting a ton there," the OP wrote, adding that they're outside Charlottesville, Virginia.

Why does it matter?

A gift of 350 potted hostas is already eye-catching. Because each plant can be divided, the eventual number of new plantings could be far higher.

Animals were a recurring concern in the discussion. The OP did note that the situation was under control, at least for now.

"I have two border collie mixes that patrol *their* property," they wrote. "I've not had a lot of deer issues."

Commenters noted that rabbits, chickens, and other hungry animals can make quick work of hostas. Still, with this many, it would seem there would be plenty to go around.

What are people saying?

Many commenters focused on the gesture by the OP's partner.

"Imagining my man saying 'yep, I'll take em all,'" one wrote. "Ugh! So dreamy."

The move did have some critics, though.

"Blowing thousands on Walmart parking lot hosta hybrids with zero to negative ecological value to beautify a natural rivershed," one sharply critical commenter wrote. "It's rampant consumerism and tacky."

Most commenters were hosta fans and much more supportive of the move and the OP's decision to share the wealth.

"You guys sound awesome:) Enjoy your plants!!" a user said.

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