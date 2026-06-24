Gardener captures an American goldfinch in the blooms, saying it is 'why I garden'

"It's such a wonderful feeling to look out the window and spot them snacking."

A simple wildlife moment — an American goldfinch feeding among the flowers — reminded one gardener what makes the work worth it and sparked a joy-filled conversation online.

What happened?

On Reddit, a gardener posted photos taken that morning showing an American goldfinch among the blooms.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"These pictures that I captured this morning remind me of why I garden," the poster wrote. "Capturing this American Goldfinch enjoying these flowers highlights the symbiotic relationship between plant and animal."

In the comments, the gardener said, "I'm fortunate enough to have a ton of birds come and eat the seeds from the plants. I have also seen a hummingbird near my native coral honeysuckle."

Why does it matter?

A yard can support a surprising amount of wildlife when homeowners move beyond conventional grass lawns.

Native plants, in particular, can provide food and shelter for birds, bees, butterflies, and other beneficial creatures, while requiring less mowing, watering, and upkeep than a traditional lawn.

That can translate into real savings in both time and money. Replacing even part of a yard with native plants can lower water bills, reduce maintenance, and create a more resilient landscape.

Homeowners do not have to overhaul everything at once, either; even a partial lawn replacement can bring many of these benefits.

Native-plant lawns and lower-input landscaping can reduce resource use while supporting local food webs.

What are people saying?

Other Reddit users applauded the OP and responded with examples from their own gardens.

"Perfect--so beautiful," one said.

"The goldfinches that visit us love the patch of crazy wild flowers, and they love to perch on the tomato stakes," another shared. "The bunnies love the wildflowers too."

"A flock of goldfinches has been coming almost every morning for the last two weeks to eat coreopsis seeds in my native plant garden," a third added. "It's such a wonderful feeling to look out the window and spot them snacking."

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