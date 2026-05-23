You don't need a bin to compost, gardener says — just dig a hole and let the Earth do the work

"It doesn't really matter what way you choose to compost. Just please compost."

Composting can sound like just one more task on an already-crowded household to-do list.

But one creator on TikTok is making the case that it can be far simpler than many people assume — and, in some cases, it may not require a bin at all.

In a recent post, Nicholasisbarefoot (@nicholasisbarefoo) told viewers that one of the easiest options is to simply bury food scraps and yard waste directly into the ground and let nature do the rest.

The video lays out a low-effort method for anyone intimidated by more structured backyard systems.

@nicholasisbarefoo I don't care how you do it.. Just do it.. stop putting it in a green bin for it to be driven somewhere else to be processed and driven somewhere else to use it.. If you have been following along you know shortening supply chains, building resilance and actully using what we have rather then endlessly consuming is what this page is mostly about.. And food scraps or green waste is one of the most useful things you can actually have in your garden... Its easy to think building a compost pile or bin is hard.. but honestly you can just dig a hole and let the earth do the work.. BUT Fyi composting is easy.. P.s I know so many people will comment saying but I live in a city or an apparent.. I have to use a green bin. And yeah that makes it more challenging but.. you don't have, create a community compost, join a community garden.. Make friends with somone who does compost.. There are always plenty of options if you want to look past the problems. ♬ original sound - Nicholasisbarefoot

The approach is straightforward: dig a hole about 12 to 18 inches deep, add compostable material, cover it with soil, and let it break down over time.

The creator also noted that after a month or two, the area can even be ready for planting trees or other vegetation.

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The video also broke down how to troubleshoot more traditional compost piles in simple terms.

If a pile or container becomes "wet and smelly," it typically needs more carbon-rich "browns," such as dry leaves, cardboard, mulch, or grass clippings.

If it becomes too dry, adding moisture helps restore balance.

In the caption, the creator framed composting as part of "shortening supply chains" and "building resilence," arguing that kitchen scraps and yard waste can become valuable inputs rather than discarded trash.

At its core, composting is about turning waste into a resource. Instead of spending money on bagged soil amendments or fertilizers, gardeners can transform everyday organic matter into something that improves soil health over time.

It can also reduce the volume of organic waste sent to landfills or municipal composting systems, which still require collection, transportation, and processing.

That said, centralized green-bin programs remain an important option, especially for people in apartments or dense urban areas where backyard composting is not realistic.

However, the video reflects growing interest in keeping at least some of that process closer to home.

Just as importantly, it lowers the barrier for beginners. Many people avoid composting because they assume it requires expensive equipment, technical knowledge, or constant maintenance, such as turning and monitoring temperature.

The creator's message pushes back on that idea, emphasizing simplicity over perfection.

"Composting doesn't have to be time-consuming or complicated," the creator said.

And for anyone still overthinking it, the takeaway was even more direct: "It doesn't really matter what way you choose to compost. Just please compost."

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