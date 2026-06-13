Three years after planting milkweed from a park seed pod, gardener spots possible monarch eggs

"Are we sure that's a monarch egg? Looks a bit too spherical."

One Reddit gardener has excitedly shared the result of several seasons spent growing milkweed from seeds collected at a neighborhood park.

Now, they shared what appeared to be monarch butterfly eggs on one of the plants.

Photo Credit: Reddit

In their Reddit post, the gardener described their excitement at seeing what they believed was evidence that monarchs had begun using the milkweed patch they had worked for years to establish.

"I found a Monarch butterfly egg on one of my milkweeds," they wrote, "It has been 3 years since I harvested a seed pod from a local park and planted them in my yard. Now I have a healthy patch of milkweeds and soon-to-be baby monarchs!"

The gardener edited their post to add, "I found another egg on the same plant! I will call the babies Mona-1 and Mona-2."

The sighting raised the possibility that a homegrown patch of milkweed was now helping support one of North America's most recognizable butterflies.

Milkweed is essential for monarchs because it is the plant where they lay their eggs and the one their caterpillars rely on for food. Even one healthy patch can help create stepping stones for pollinators moving through neighborhoods and cities.

This post is evidence that replacing even one part of a conventional lawn can make a difference. Swapping thirsty grass for native plants, clover, buffalo grass, or xeriscaping can reduce mowing and maintenance, save money over time, and lower water bills, all while creating habitat for butterflies, bees, and other beneficial insects.

Some commenters shared in the gardener's excitement. One wrote, "This is exciting! Swamp and Butterfly Milkweeds are the best choices for Monarch. More selections is always a good thing!"

Others urged caution about the identification. "Are we sure that's a monarch egg? Looks a bit too spherical. Monarch is more egg-shape with longitudinal ridges," one person commented.

Another added, "I don't think these are monarch eggs. Monarch eggs are oval and have ridges. These are too smooth and spherical. Keep an eye on them and report back!"

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