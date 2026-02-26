Gardener captures adorable video of unexpected backyard visitor: 'So cute'

The Redditors in the comments were delighted.

Finding out there is a guest in the garden is rarely good news. Whether it's a mother-in-law judging the height of a tomato tree, a rabbit snacking on kale, or an aphid enjoying the red roses, it's usually best for the garden to have as few visitors as possible.

However, on occasion, visitors can be a benefit, for both the gardener's enjoyment and the health of the plants. Kelly (@KellyBeansGreens) shared a video of her favorite guest she recently found in her garden.

"My garden frog," the OP wrote over the video.

The video zooms in on a frog attempting to camouflage itself in the garden.

Gardens of all types, whether vegetable, ornamental, or native plants, can attract unwanted bugs. Keeping bugs away is one of the most time-consuming activities for many gardeners and can deter them from continuing to plant. However, when good bugs deter the bad bugs or when frogs eat the bad bugs, it's wonderful to see everything work in harmony.

For gardeners who wish to cut down on excessive routine maintenance, upgrading to a native plant garden can reduce time, money, energy, and water used on the garden compared to a monoculture lawn. Native options can include clover, buffalo grass, or xeriscaping, especially for those living in dry climates.

The TikToker has shared that she lives in Upstate New York, which means she lives in zone 4 or 5. She could easily reduce her garden maintenance by rewilding her yard with plants recommended by the Department of Environmental Conservation, such as common milkweed, wild bergamot, and smooth blue aster. All of those suggested plants attract pollinators, such as butterflies, bees, and hummingbirds.

The Redditors in the comments were delighted by the frog's presence.

"I have a few that live amongst my plants, too," one commenter shared.

"I love frogs! They eat the bugs I hate," another agreed.

"Oh, so cute," another exclaimed.

