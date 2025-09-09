Researchers make concerning discovery deep in Himalayas: 'This is clearly a signature impact'

"The trend is being found in many places."

A culturally significant glacier in the central Himalayas of India has melted by 10% over the past 40 years.

As a result, future water resources are at risk because of the changing conditions of glaciers and rising temperatures.

What's happening?

As Down To Earth reported, an Indian Institute of Technology study revealed a 10% decline in Gangotri glacier snowmelt over a four-decade period.

Scientists studied the Gangotri glacier system that provides water to the Ganga River. They utilized actual and satellite data to conduct a modeling exercise, demonstrating a decrease in snowmelt in recent years.

The scientists published their paper in the Journal of the Indian Society of Remote Sensing to share their findings on how the composition of the Gangotri flow has been changing.

Why are changing glacier patterns significant?

The work of these scientists contributes to a growing body of knowledge about how our changing climate is affecting the world's glaciers. It clearly demonstrates how snowmelt has decreased because of less snowfall resulting from the gradual increase in winter temperatures.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

"This is clearly a signature impact of climate change," explained Mohammed Farooq Aza, who supervised the study, per Down To Earth.

These findings corroborate other studies and draw attention to the issue of water resource depletion on our planet. The Gangotri glacier is a primary source of water for the communities in northern India, and without it, agriculture and daily survival could be severely compromised.

What's being done to protect our world's glaciers?

Unfortunately, the Gangotri glacier is not an outlier, as glaciers worldwide are experiencing similar effects because of human-caused climate shifts. These shifts are also making extreme weather events more common and intense.

"The trend is being found in many places. I have observed a similar melting trend even in Ladakh," Abhijit Mukherjee, a groundwater scientist, shared with Down To Earth while referencing another high-altitude, cold desert landscape.

Meanwhile, many other researchers are also studying the Himalayan glaciers, as well as glaciers in Greenland and the United States.

Since these climate changes are linked to planet-damaging human activities, like the burning of gas, oil, and coal, you can help curb their acceleration by adopting a sustainable lifestyle and encouraging others to do the same.

For example, you can install solar panels on your home and pair them with battery storage to make your family more resilient in the event of extreme storms. EnergySage is making solar panel installations convenient and affordable with its online quote comparison tool.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



