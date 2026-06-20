Fulshear officer barehands rat snake in neighborhood where gator calls keep coming

Wildlife calls are becoming a routine part of the job.

After several recent animal removals, Fulshear Police are once again drawing attention for a residential snake call in Texas.

The latest clip shows Officer Flynn removing the animal himself, using his bare hands, as the department adds another wildlife encounter to its recent run.

What happened?

Footage shows the officer answering a neighborhood call about a snake in Fulshear, then lifting the animal by hand and carrying it away.

In a TikTok post, the department said the reptile was a "non-venomous rat snake" and joked that Officer Flynn "deserves credit" for the way he handled it.

#Police #Fulshear #Texas ♬ original sound - 7NEWS Australia @7newsaustralia A police officer in Fulshear, Texas, was called to remove a snake from a residential neighbourhood. The department joked that Officer Flynn deserves credit for handling the snake with his bare hands, which has been identified as a non-venomous rat snake. It's not the first wildlife encounter for Fulshear Police, who have shared four videos of alligator removals from local properties in the past two months. #Snake

The incident continues a recent pattern for Fulshear Police, who have posted four videos over the past two months showing alligators being removed from nearby properties.

Why does it matter?

As neighborhoods expand into or alongside wetlands, brushy areas, and other wildlife habitats, people are more likely to encounter native animals that were already living there. Retention ponds, greenbelts, and backyard food sources can also draw wildlife closer to homes.

A nonvenomous rat snake may not pose the same danger as a venomous species, and it can even help by controlling rodents, but a surprise encounter can still frighten residents or cause someone to get hurt trying to intervene.

Human development often creates overlap with wild animals. Knowing when to call trained responders instead of taking matters into your own hands is important.

Trained professionals are well-equipped to handle these situations.

Police identified the snake as a "non-venomous rat snake." Together with the four alligator-removal clips shared in the last two months, the post suggests wildlife calls are becoming a routine part of the job.

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