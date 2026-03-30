Researchers sound alarm over concerning change in major waterways: 'See if you can notice the difference'

A study has revealed the startling impact of warmer temperatures on mating in frogs.

What's happening?

Researchers from the University of California, Davis, found that male frogs' mating calls change according to the temperature. Both the sound and the quality of male frogs' songs change as water temperature rises.

"The song of frogs really depends on the temperature of the environment," Julianne Pekny, lead author of the study, said in a statement. "As ponds warm, male frogs go from sounding slow and sluggish to faster and almost desperate. I can hear it with my human ears, and female frogs are also paying attention."

The study, published in the journal Frontiers in Ecology and the Environment, ultimately highlighted how a shifting climate is affecting frog breeding, which can have significant consequences.

UC Davis noted how amphibians are the most "endangered vertebrate class," with 41% of amphibian species threatened with extinction. As a result, changes in temperature and frog breeding could pose serious risks to future populations.

Why is the study important?

Understanding how male frogs are adjusting their mating songs and how female frogs are responding is essential for amphibian conservation.

Female frogs don't come to the pond for breeding as soon as male frogs start their song. Instead, the study found that female frogs show up when the male songs are "most attractive," which is when the water is warmer and their song is less "sluggish."

"This could potentially revolutionize the study of phenological responses to climate change," Eric Post, UC Davis Professor and senior author of the study, said. "We're emphasizing a new understanding of the role of springtime vocalizations by frogs and toads. Males may be unwittingly signaling nuances about the appropriateness of environmental conditions for breeding, and females interpret these signals beyond the intentions of males."

This isn't the only way that rising temperatures are changing animal behavior. For example, warmer waters are altering the feeding and hunting patterns of fish in the Baltic Sea, while penguins in the Antarctic are advancing their breeding season to account for warmer weather.

What's being done about the impact of rising temperatures on mating in frogs?

Scientists are continuing to examine how a shifting climate is impacting different species, providing conservationists with essential data. The next time you're walking near a pond, the researchers suggest listening to the male frog's song.

"If you can listen over the course of weeks or longer, see if you can notice the difference," Pekny said. "Imagine how the female frog might perceive those male calls at the beginning of the season versus toward the end."

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.