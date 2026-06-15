A 200-year dam came down, and 750 'functionally extinct' mussels returned upstream

One expert said the loss of that connection left the mussels "functionally extinct" in that part of the river.

More than 750 freshwater mussels, once considered 'functionally extinct' from their original home in Virginia, have now been reintroduced upstream in the South Anna River.

Their introduction occurred just two years after the Ashland Mill Dam was removed. Before the dam was demolished, the structure had blocked fish from moving through that stretch of river for over the last 200 years.

What happened?

On Thursday, biologists and volunteers returned more than 750 freshwater mussels, called alewife floaters, to the river as part of a major restoration project.

The species had disappeared locally after the dam cut off some fish from moving through the South Anna River. The mussels relied upon some of these fish, herring in particular, to transport their larvae. Joe Wood of the Chesapeake Bay Foundation explained to Virginia Mercury that the loss of that connection left the mussels "functionally extinct" in that part of the river.

Davey Mitigation, a private company seeking Clean Water Act mitigation credits, had bought the dam and demolished it in 2024. Since the structure was installed, the fish species these mussels relied on have begun reaching parts of the river they had not accessed in years.

The effort involved the Chesapeake Bay Foundation, Virginia's Departments of Wildlife Resources and Conservation and Recreation, and the Pamunkey and Mattaponi Indian Tribes, with support from a $199,700 federal grant through Chesapeake WILD.

Why does it matter?

Alewife floaters act as natural water filters, processing up to 15 gallons a day and helping remove sediment and pollutants from streams. That can improve river health for fish, surrounding ecosystems, and the communities that rely on cleaner waterways and the organisms that live inside of them.

The return of the mussels also shows how dam removal can affect far more than a single species. Reopening fish passage can restore migration routes, rebuild food webs, and speed recovery that might otherwise take generations.

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