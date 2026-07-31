Tennessee residents can get free native milkweed seeds to help monarchs, bees, and pollinators

State residents now have a chance to get free native milkweed seeds and pollinator-friendly plants through the Tennessee Department of Transportation's Project Milkweed, a program designed to restore crucial habitat for monarch butterflies, bees, and other pollinators.

Free packets of native milkweed seeds and a pollinator mix are available to Tennessee residents for the habitat-restoration effort.

What's happening?

As Local 3 News reported, Tennessee residents can get three packets of milkweed seeds. The initiative gives people a simple way to support monarch butterflies and other pollinators around their homes.

Available packets include native milkweed seeds along with a pollinator blend made up of 10 flowers and herbs. Because monarch caterpillars use milkweed as their only host plant, TDOT says it serves a specific role in the butterfly's life cycle.

Why does it matter?

Pollinators do far more than add beauty to a garden. Bees, butterflies, and other species help plants reproduce, supporting both ecosystems and food production. When pollinator populations decline, the effects can ripple outward to wildlife, crops, and local biodiversity.

Monarch butterflies in particular have faced growing pressure from habitat loss, pesticide exposure, and climate-related disruptions. Adding milkweed to landscapes gives them one of the resources they need most, especially during breeding and migration periods.

Replacing even part of a traditional grass lawn with native plants can reduce mowing, trimming, and watering needs, saving time and money while lowering water bills.

Other low-maintenance lawn alternatives can offer similar benefits. Clover, buffalo grass, xeriscaping, and other native-plant setups can cut upkeep while creating healthier habitat. Even a partial lawn replacement can make a noticeable difference for both household costs and local wildlife.

What can I do?

Tennessee residents can request up to three packets of free seeds. Planting milkweed and a pollinator blend can help create a more welcoming space for monarchs, bees, and other insects without requiring a full yard makeover.

Part of a lawn can be converted into a native planting bed instead of being kept as wall-to-wall turf. Native plants are generally better adapted to local conditions, which can mean less watering, less fertilizer, and less maintenance over time.

For more ideas, check out resources on rewilding your yard and upgrading to a natural lawn.

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