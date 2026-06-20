Pearl, rescued from a fur farm, now runs, plays, and basks in the life she was denied

"She may not be able to return to the wild, but she has found her forever home."

Pearl, a fox rescued from a fur farm, is capturing hearts online after Second Chances Wildlife Center shared that she now spends her days running, playing, and basking in the sunshine at her new home.

What happened?

The Second Chances Wildlife Center, a Kentucky-based animal rehabilitation organization, shared Pearl's story on Instagram alongside a photo.

"Pearl came to us from a fur farm," the post's caption said. "She may not be able to return to the wild, but she has found her forever home. And we think her happily ever after looks pretty perfect."

Why does it matter?

Pearl's story offers a more personal window into a broader animal welfare issue.

Fur farming is often discussed in abstract terms, but Pearl's story underscores what animals are deprived of when they are treated as commodities rather than living beings.

While animals like Pearl belong in their natural habitats, those raised in captivity or on fur farms may never develop the skills needed to survive in the wild.

Her story also highlights the role sanctuaries and rescue organizations can play in giving animals a second chance. Even though Pearl "may not be able to return to the wild," her caretakers noted, she has still been able to build a life that appears safe, stimulating, and full of comfort.

What are people saying?

People in the comments were taken aback by the photo of Pearl, while others thanked the sanctuary for taking her in.

"Thank you for saving her and giving her a forever home," one commenter said.

"She is so pretty," another added.

"Love it! Thank you for your gifts of helping our animal friends!" another wrote.

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