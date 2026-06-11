Young fox hit by a car and shot makes stunning 48-hour turnaround in rescuers' care

A wildlife rescue group's recent Instagram post is giving viewers a rare dose of hope after documenting the remarkable recovery of a young fox that survived two serious injuries in just a matter of days.

In the post, the Wildlife Aid Foundation (@wildlifeaid) shared before-and-after images showing the fox's condition only 48 hours apart. Rescuers said the animal arrived after being both hit by a car and shot, but quickly began showing signs of improvement under their care.

What happened?

Highlighting the dramatic turnaround, the organization wrote: "What a difference 48 hours can make!" The photos showed the fox's quick progress over the two days of treatment.

In the post's caption, the organization said the fox was "totally collapsed and in extreme pain" when he arrived. After two days in the team's care, Wildlife Aid said he had made "a miraculous improvement."

Why does it matter?

Wild animals living alongside people face potential injuries from roads, human activity, and outright violence. Without trained responders, many would not survive.

Local rescue teams often step in when injured animals are found, providing immediate medical care that protects animal welfare and can also help preserve local ecosystems.

Foxes are an important part of those ecosystems, helping maintain the natural balance.

Behind every wildlife rescue update is often a team of people working long hours to give an animal another chance.

The organization noted that the fox still faces a long recovery ahead, but said its early progress has given rescuers reason to be optimistic about its chances of healing and eventually returning to full health.

What are people saying?

In the comment section, users were quick to thank the fox's rescuers.

"I don't want to be melodramatic, but … I could leap for joy!" one user wrote. "Your kind and caring hands are so uplifting."

"Thank you for saving this beautiful animal!" another added.

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