UK rescuers say fox arrived with one of the worst mange cases they had ever seen

"Thank goodness she's in the right hands now."

A wildlife rescue story has gone viral after one fox in the UK came in with "one of the worst cases of mange" the rehabilitation group that rescued her had ever seen.

The fox, rescued by the Wildlife Aid Foundation, is still in dire condition and "has a long and difficult road to recovery ahead of her," according to the group, although she is "finally safe."

What happened?

In an Instagram post, the Wildlife Aid Foundation described the adorable fox.

"This poor, timid little girl came to us in absolutely heart breaking condition, suffering from severe mange and a badly injured leg," they said.

According to the organization, mange is caused by mites and can result in painful skin problems, intense itching, and extensive fur loss. Those symptoms can leave animals weakened, exposed, and at risk.

Care began immediately after the fox reached the center. The veterinary team assessed her condition, treated her injuries, worked to relieve her pain, and started urgent medical support.

"Thank goodness she's in the right hands now," one commenter said, "Thank you for giving her a second chance."

Why does it matter?

Mange can be especially devastating for wild animals because it affects far more than their appearance.

Fur loss makes it harder for animals to stay warm and protected from the elements, while constant itching and skin damage can make it difficult to rest, hunt, and avoid danger.

For foxes living near neighborhoods and cities, severe mange can also be more visible to people who may not understand what they are seeing.

This fox's condition shows how quickly an untreated disease can spiral. WAF called her "a tragic example of just how cruel this disease can be," emphasizing the suffering mange can cause if animals do not get help in time.

Animals with advanced cases can appear frail, injured, or frightened, but luckily, trained rescue groups know how to respond safely.

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