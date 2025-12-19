Homeowner captures photo of 'culprit' in backyard mystery: 'Behold the artist'

A homeowner in the UK uncovered the source of a month-long backyard mystery, and the culprit turned out to be far fluffier than expected. Posted on the r/GardeningUK subreddit, the thread titled "May have found the culprit of the lawn poo" includes a picture of the suspect: a red fox roaming through the garden.

The story started when OP noticed strange droppings on their front lawn and couldn't figure out who was responsible. It wasn't their cat. "She's an indoor pooper," they said. Although hedgehogs often visited the yard, the evidence seemed "a little large" to be theirs.

After weeks of confusion and guessing, the mystery ended when the fox was caught on camera.

The discovery was more than just a charming wildlife moment; it's also proof of how quickly wildlife returns when homeowners embrace natural landscaping.

A fellow Redditor joked that foxes are "impossible to get rid of." But OP welcomed the surprise visitor, replying, "I don't really mind them being here… all I have to deal with is a bit of poop. It would be mildly hypocritical of me, when I've done what I can to make my garden wildlife-friendly, if I complained about the bigger wildlife."

Rewilding a yard with native plants can lower mowing, fertilizer, pesticides, and excessive watering, while inviting local wildlife to flourish. The personal benefits are significant: Native lawns and eco-friendly alternatives like clover, buffalo grass, and xeriscaping can reduce water bills, decrease weekly maintenance, and eliminate expensive lawn-care products. Even a partial lawn upgrade allows homeowners to enjoy these savings.

These wildlife sightings also show that nature recovers when given the chance. Native plants boost soil health and offer food and shelter for local species, including pollinators, whose survival is crucial for protecting our food supply.

The comments were loving the reveal, with one joking, "He looks innocent."

Another added, "You beheld the art, now you behold the artist."

