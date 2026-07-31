Scotland rescuers thought a fox cub was gone, then it reappeared with a bottle on its head

"Had we not managed to catch him, the injuries caused by the bottle could have become life-threatening."

Wildlife officials in Scotland sprang to action after a young fox cub was seen in a Glasgow neighborhood with its head stuck inside a plastic bottle.

What happened?

According to UPI, animal rescuers were dispatched on June 27 after a resident reported a fox cub in trouble.

The Scottish SPCA's animal rescue team initially couldn't secure the animal, with the cub darting back into its den every time rescuers got close.

After a day of trying and failing to capture the cub, the rescuers returned the next day for another attempt.

On that second visit, the search dragged on

As UPI reported, the organization said: "After an extended search and several unsuccessful attempts to catch the cub, rescuers feared they had lost him when he disappeared. Moments later, he emerged from the undergrowth with the bottle still trapped around his head."

Rescuers removed the bottle after catching the cub, then took it to Glasgow University's Small Animal Hospital for treatment of a neck wound caused by the plastic.

After receiving that care, the cub was moved to the Scottish SPCA National Wildlife Rescue Centre, where it will remain until it is healthy enough to return to the wild.

Why does it matter?

Discarded plastic, food packaging, and other litter can trap animals, cut into their skin, limit their ability to eat, and leave them more vulnerable to infection or predators.

In this case, a single bottle caused a neck wound serious enough to require hospital treatment.

A neighbor spotted the cub's predicament and reported it, giving rescuers a chance to step in before the injury worsened.

Reducing single-use waste, securing trash, and properly disposing of bottles and food containers can help lower the risk for wildlife in both urban and rural areas.

"This fox was incredibly fortunate," an animal rescue officer said, as reported by UPI. "Had we not managed to catch him, the injuries caused by the bottle could have become life-threatening."

"Sadly, this isn't an isolated incident. Every year, we see wild animals injured, trapped or killed by discarded litter. Something as simple as taking your rubbish home or disposing of it properly can prevent animals suffering in this way," the official added.

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