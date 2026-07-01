Fox cub trapped for days in a 10-foot-deep 'open grave' is rescued, then scampers off

"The call to this rescue sounded like a horror story."

A recent rescue is attracting attention online after showing a fox cub being lifted out of a 10-foot-deep soakaway, where the group said the animal had gone days without food or water.

By the end of the post, the outcome is as good as rescuers could have hoped for: the cub appears uninjured and runs off once released.

What happened?

Wildlife Aid Foundation (@wildlifeaid), a wildlife rescue organization, posted the video after its team was sent to what the group portrayed as a nightmare situation for a young fox.

In the caption, the group wrote: "He had no escape from an open grave. … A fox cub had plummeted into a 10-foot-deep soakaway, where it had been trapped for DAYS!"

The call sent wildlife rescuers Louis and Dan rushing to the site, and because there was so little room to maneuver, Louis climbed down into the narrow hole to reach the cub.

Wildlife Aid Foundation said the cub's days without food or water had left rescuers worried about his condition.

Still, as the caption put it, "Unbelievably, the cub was uninjured," and after Louis decided the animal was healthy enough, "the little guy was released and excitedly scampered off to find his family."

Why does it matter?

Human-made structures can be dangerous for wildlife, especially young animals. Open pits, drains, soakaways, and uncovered construction areas can become deadly traps for foxes, birds, hedgehogs, and other animals that may fall in and be unable to climb back out.

It also underscores the importance of local wildlife rescue groups. Quick action from trained rescuers can mean the difference between life and death, and successful rescues help wild animals return to their normal roles in local ecosystems. Foxes, for example, help control rodent populations and are a familiar part of many suburban and rural environments.

Securing deep, uncovered holes, drains, or similar hazards can help prevent accidents before they happen. If you do find a trapped wild animal, contacting a wildlife rescue organization is often the safest option for both people and animals.

What are people saying?

In its caption, Wildlife Aid Foundation stressed how grim the situation seemed from the start, saying, "The call to this rescue sounded like a horror story."

The group also said it "feared for the little cub's condition."

One commenter wrote: "Thank you so much for saving these little ones!"

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