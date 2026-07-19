UK fox cub had the worst mange rescuers had seen, then grew into a beautiful young fox

"The pair quickly became firm friends, although their personalities couldn't have been more different."

A fox cub that once arrived at a rescue center with a severe case of mange is now almost unrecognizable.

New images of Grogu, the fox cub, shared this week by U.K.-based wildlife rescue Wildlife Aid, show a healthy young fox that has gone from fragile and sick to sleek and strong.

What happened?

In a July 15 Instagram post, Wildlife Aid shared an update on Grogu, named after the Star Wars character previously known as "Baby Yoda" from the series "The Mandalorian." The group opened with a stark reminder of just how serious his condition had been: "Remember little Grogu? He was the tiny fox cub who arrived with the worst case of mange we'd ever seen in such a young animal. Well... look at him now."

Taken together, the pictures highlight how extensive the change has been. The cub, once seen with a serious skin condition, now appears happy and healthy, creating a vivid before-and-after example of wildlife rehabilitation.

Wildlife Aid also noted that Grogu was not alone during his recovery.

"During his stay with us, Grogu was paired with another orphaned cub, the incredibly vocal and lively Uno," the caption explained. "The pair quickly became firm friends, although their personalities couldn't have been more different."

Why does it matter?

Mange can be especially dangerous for young foxes. The condition can cause severe hair loss, irritated skin, weakness, and a reduced ability to regulate body temperature — all serious challenges for a cub trying to survive outdoors.

A cub that arrived in extremely poor condition now appears much closer to the healthy fox he likely would have been without the disease.

Foxes are common in many towns and neighborhoods, which means that everyday people are often the first to spot an animal in distress. Recognizing when a wild animal needs professional help can improve its chances of survival and recovery.

What's being done?

Wildlife rehabilitators treat illness, care for orphaned young animals, and help them develop in an environment that supports their eventual release. Pairing Grogu with another cub like Uno may also have encouraged more natural behavior while reducing stress during rehabilitation.

The rescue organization said the next steps for Grogu will be to move to their soft release enclosure, where he'll "spend time with the rest of his group, learning, playing and gradually adapting to life in the wild, before his eventual release."

Wildlife Aid summed up the turnaround, writing, "Grogu has completely transformed from a tiny, vulnerable cub into an almost fully grown fox." After everything he endured, the rescue added, "And just look at him ... he's beautiful."

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