Fox cub left fighting for her life after a car hit her, but vets step in

The fox is still recovering and is not yet ready to return to the wild.

Before she was a year old, a fox cub suffered life-threatening injuries when a car hit her.

The people who found her got help quickly, giving vets the opportunity to begin treatment and start her recovery.

What happened?

In an Instagram post, Wildlife Aid Foundation (@wildlifeaid) said the cub was brought in after a road collision, arriving in "immense pain" with "deep, painful wounds that needed urgent care."

Vets treated and stitched her injuries, then focused on keeping her comfortable, the organization said. The fox is still recovering and is not yet ready to return to the wild, but the post indicated that prompt help was likely critical to her survival.

Wildlife Aid Foundation noted that "more than 70% of foxes never make it to their first birthday, and road traffic collisions are one of the many reasons why."

In the comments, viewers reacted with a mix of relief and frustration.

One person wrote, "Poor baby; happy she is doing better," while another thanked the rescue team, saying, "Bless you all for what you do."

Why does it matter?

The case underscores how dangerous roads can be for wildlife, particularly young animals.

One commenter wrote, "I'm fully aware of seeing poor foxes and badgers dead on roads!! It's horrible."

The fox cub was able to receive treatment only because the people who came across her acted quickly enough for rescuers to intervene in time.

What's being done?

After addressing the immediate injuries and pain, Wildlife Aid Foundation has moved the cub into what is expected to be a lengthy recovery.

The organization said she has "been given a second chance at life."

Wildlife Aid Foundation also used the post to stress that rescues like this depend on public backing.

"Every day, animals like this cub rely on Wildlife Aid to be there when the worst happens," the group wrote, adding that donations help it continue providing "life-saving care."

Practical steps include driving carefully at night, watching for movement near roadsides, and contacting wildlife rescuers if an injured animal is found.

As one commenter put it, "I know late at night especially that animals are around so I'm always careful."

"Thankfully, this little girl was one of the lucky ones," Wildlife Aid Foundation wrote.

One commenter added, "A world without these and other amazing creatures would be a sad one… in my opinion."

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