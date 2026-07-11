Arizona's Fort Huachuca will ticket residents who leave trash out as bears roam housing

Bears that become accustomed to human food can lose their natural wariness and keep coming back.

Bear activity around housing at Arizona's Fort Huachuca prompted a warning to residents: A trash can left out overnight can draw wildlife into the neighborhood and may now lead to a citation.

What's happening?

After several bears were spotted in residential parts of the installation, Fort Huachuca officials told KVOA that military police will enforce the post's wildlife feeding policy.

KVOA reported that bears are finding easy food near homes through unsecured garbage, pet food left outside, grills with residue, and open dumpsters.

Under Wildlife Feeding Policy 25-41, KVOA reported, residents with garages or other hard-sided storage areas are required to keep trash and recycling containers there except on collection days. Bins may be placed at the curb for pickup only after 5 a.m. and must be returned to enclosed storage by sunset.

The rule is in effect from April through August unless the garrison commander extends it. The first violation results in a warning, while subsequent violations may result in written citations, tickets for command action, or proceedings under the Uniform Code of Military Justice.

KVOA also reported that any violations will be noted in the command review version of the daily law enforcement blotter.

Why does it matter?

Food left outdoors is at the center of these encounters. Trash and pet food can both lure bears into neighborhoods.

That, in turn, can bring bears close to children, pets, homes, and cars.

Bears that become accustomed to human food can lose their natural wariness and keep coming back. In many communities, that pattern ends badly for both the animals and the residents.

The issue also reflects a broader challenge. As development increasingly overlaps with wildlife habitat, leaving a bin outside overnight can alter how animals move around a community.

What's being done?

Fort Huachuca is responding with prevention and enforcement. Law enforcement officers will conduct daily patrols in residential areas, and repeat offenders can face escalating consequences.

Officials said the goal is to reduce the food attractants drawing bears into housing zones.

KVOA said anyone with questions about the rules or wildlife concerns can call Fort Huachuca's Environmental and Natural Resources Division at 520-678-8112 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Fort Huachuca's enforcement push reflects a basic reality of living near wildlife: Prevention often starts at home. Removing attractants before bears find them can protect both families and the animals moving around the area.

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