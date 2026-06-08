Forager issues warning as tiny brown mushrooms take over yards after heavy rain: 'He ain't the one'

"Don't eat it. Just look at it, and it's not gonna make you see the Lord."

Those tiny brown mushrooms that appear across rain-soaked lawns may look unremarkable, but one Appalachian forager says they're being misidentified over and over again.

After periods of heavy rain, small mushrooms can seem to pop up overnight in yards and grassy areas. In a recent TikTok, however, a foraging expert offered a few warnings regarding the common fungus.

What's happening?

In a May 27 TikTok, Whitney Johnson, who posts as @appalachian_forager, said the little brown mushrooms — or LBMs, as foragers call them — scattered through wet yards are usually common mower's mushrooms.

Johnson said the mushrooms do not cause psychoactive effects and warned that they are not considered edible. The creator added that they are known to cause gastrointestinal problems.

"He ain't the one," the creator joked.

Why does it matter?

Small brown mushrooms are notoriously easy to confuse, and it's important to properly identify a mushroom before consuming it. Assuming a wild mushroom is edible or psychoactive can lead to an unpleasant — or even dangerous — outcome.

A lawn that looks healthy after rain can suddenly be dotted with delicate mushrooms, and curious kids or animals may be tempted to touch or taste what they find. The creator noted that these mushrooms are generally safe, but should not be eaten.

What can I do?

If you garden, this can also be a good time to get familiar with what naturally appears in your yard after wet weather. Learning to identify common plants and fungi can help you tell what belongs in the garden bed from what appears after rain.

As Johnson put it: "Don't eat it. Just look at it, and it's not gonna make you see the Lord."

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