10 million bacteria in a thimble — scientists discover 'miniature worlds' floating in fog

A new study shows that layers of morning fog may play a more important role in our atmosphere than we've previously realized.

Researchers at Arizona State University have found that fog droplets can act as tiny living habitats for bacteria, and some of those microbes may even help clean the air by breaking down harmful pollutants.

The study, published in mBio, examined fog samples collected in Pennsylvania, where a low, still-air fog known as radiation fog often forms near rivers. The researchers found that bacteria inside the droplets were not simply drifting through the atmosphere. They were alive, growing, and actively feeding on compounds in the air.

According to a summary of the study's findings in Phys.org, one group of bacteria sparked interest from researchers: methylobacteria. These bacteria can consume simple carbon compounds, including formaldehyde, a pollutant associated with ozone smog and a range of health concerns.

In effect, fog may function as a temporary natural cleanup zone.

The team found that fewer than 1% of individual fog droplets contained bacteria. But fog contains such enormous numbers of droplets that the total still becomes significant. According to the researchers, a thimbleful of fog water can contain roughly 10 million bacteria.

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What may look like a thin, chilly mist can actually contain "miniature worlds," as the Phys.org report described, suspended in the air.

To understand what the microbes were doing inside those droplets, the researchers brought samples back to the lab and observed them under a microscope. There, they saw the bacteria growing larger and dividing, evidence that the droplets were not merely transportation vehicles but usable habitat. They also found that the microbes were using formaldehyde to support that growth.

That finding could have implications for both public health and the environment.

Formaldehyde is a common air pollutant that contributes to smog and can be harmful at elevated concentrations. If bacteria in fog are helping remove some of it from the air, even temporarily, that points to a surprising natural ally in the effort to maintain cleaner skies. It also underscores how little-noticed ecosystems can still play a meaningful role in supporting healthier communities.

The findings may be especially important at night, when sunlight-driven atmospheric chemistry slows down. If microbes continue processing pollutants after dark, researchers explained they could be playing an overlooked role in air quality during the very hours when other natural cleanup mechanisms are less active.

The study also carries practical implications for communities interested in harvesting fog as a water resource. In some regions facing water stress, fog collection has been explored as a possible source of drinking water. But the findings suggest fog water should not automatically be assumed to be pristine. Like other water sources, it may need treatment before use.

That is not necessarily a negative message. A clearer understanding of what fog contains can help communities make better decisions that protect both public health and the environment.

The discovery may also influence weather and climate modeling. If fog and cloud droplets are not just chemical vessels but active biological environments, scientists may need to rethink how atmospheric processes are represented in their models. That, in turn, could lead to a deeper understanding of how natural systems help regulate the air people breathe.

The study's backstory is also a reminder that major insights can come from asking simple questions about familiar things. Fog is common, but its hidden biology has remained largely unexplored. Researchers are now beginning to see it not as sterile mist, but as a fleeting aquatic habitat with real environmental value.

Co-author Ferran Garcia-Pichel said the discovery represents a fundamental shift in perspective: "If they are growing, then the droplets are a habitat. That's a mindset change."

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