Florida deputies rescue live python from car engine, as neighbors call it nightmare fuel

The snake may have been an escaped pet or one that was intentionally released.

When a Palm City woman opened her car, she found an unexpected stowaway: a live python wrapped around the engine.

The find in Florida quickly made the rounds on social media, where people reacted with a mix of horror and fascination.

What happened?

On November 5, a woman in the Stuart West community of Palm City, about 105 miles north of Miami, called for help after discovering a live ball python in the engine compartment of her vehicle. The snake appeared to be about 4 feet long.

According to the Miami Herald, the Martin County Sheriff's Office said: "A resident in the Stuart West community of Palm City made an unusual discovery after finding a ball python coiled around the engine of their vehicle."

Animal control officer Mollie Cameron safely removed the reptile, which was then taken to a nearby wildlife hospital for monitoring and care.

They added that the snake may have been an escaped pet or one that was intentionally released.

Why does it matter?

The species is not native to Florida. State officials say releasing animals like this is illegal. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has said South Florida's destructive Burmese python population grew in part because nonnative snakes escaped or were set loose and then became established in the ecosystem.

Invasive predators can disrupt food webs, threaten native wildlife, and increase encounters between people and animals in neighborhoods, parks, and even parked cars.

What can I do?

The sheriff's office also asked whether anyone nearby was missing a ball python.

If you find a snake or any wild animal in your vehicle, garage, or home, do not try to remove it yourself. Keep your distance and contact local animal control or wildlife authorities, especially if you are not sure what species you are dealing with.

If someone can no longer care for an exotic animal, releasing it into the wild is not a humane solution — and in Florida, it can be illegal. Working with rescue groups, shelters, veterinarians, or local officials is a much safer option for both communities and wildlife.

The sheriff's office said the driver was "shocked but calm."

One commenter said the scene was "what nightmares are made of."

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