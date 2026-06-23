Miami brush fires shut part of Turnpike as crews battle heat, hotspots, and looming storms

"It's not good for business, it definitely stops everybody going to the Everglades."

Road travel across western Miami-Dade County was disrupted Friday as three brush fires continued burning, shutting major routes, including a section of Florida's Turnpike, while crews tried to knock out hotspots in intense heat ahead of possible storm relief.

For nearly a week, NBC6 reported, firefighters were fighting the blazes as smoke, evacuations, and power shutoffs tied to the response disrupted residents, businesses, and travelers.

What happened?

By Friday, the Quarry 2 fire was the largest of the three, covering about 17,600 acres and reaching 80% containment, NBC6 reported, citing the Florida Forest Service. Officials said lightning from a thunderstorm started the blaze.

NBC6 said the Well Fire was discovered on Thursday and had spread to 1,425 acres. The Coptic Fire, meanwhile, had burned 2,935 acres and was 40% contained.

Getting around the area became difficult as the fires led to multiple road closures. The southbound Turnpike between Okeechobee Road and Northwest 41st Street was closed for a time on Friday before reopening later that evening. NBC6 also reported that Krome Avenue stayed closed in both directions from U.S. 41 to U.S. 27, and that 8th Street was shut down in both directions near the fire zone.

Earlier in the week, about 200 residents near Mack's Fish Camp left the area voluntarily, NBC6 reported. Officials also said a firefighter was injured Thursday and taken to a hospital, but the injuries were not life-threatening.

As of June 22, the Quarry 2 fire was 97% contained, and the Well fire was 85% contained, according to the Daily Dispatch. Meanwhile, the Coptic fire is now 100% contained. The three fires combined have burned over 27,000 acres.

Why does it matter?

Fires can quickly upend daily life by closing major roads, damaging utility infrastructure, worsening air quality, and forcing people from their homes. Officials said dozens of power poles along Krome Avenue were damaged. Florida Power & Light also shut off electricity in the area so crews could work safely.

Smoke from wildfires can also create health concerns far beyond the fire line. Authorities urged people with respiratory conditions to stay inside and keep their air conditioning set to recirculate indoor air, NBC6 reported.

The National Weather Service also warned that air quality could worsen across the region, though conditions had improved from "unhealthy" earlier in the week to "good" or "moderate" in many places by Friday. Air quality alerts continued into Monday.

Near-110-degree heat index readings made conditions tougher for firefighters, increased the risk for residents without power, and could hurt local businesses.

Maurice Cullen of Everglades Airboat Expeditions explained the toll wildfires can take on businesses, NBC6 reported, saying, "It's not good for business, it definitely stops everybody going to the Everglades."

What's being done?

Response efforts have involved hundreds of personnel. NBC6 said Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, Broward Sheriff's Fire Rescue, the Florida Forest Service, and the National Guard are among the agencies working to contain the fire lines and put out hotspots.

NBC6 reported that Patrick Mahoney, of the Florida Forest Service, said, "Our crews right now are in the process of doing mop up along Krome. They're putting out any hotspots along there so FPL can come in and start replacing their poles."

If outages are a growing concern where you live, going solar is one of the best ways to make your home more resilient when paired with battery storage, save money on your utility bills, and protect yourself against rising energy prices.

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