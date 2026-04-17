Florida restricts lawn watering, car washes as 99% of state faces drought conditions

Parts of the state have seen less than 50% of their average rainfall.

Florida is experiencing one of its worst droughts in recent history, with roughly 99% of the state in drought, and 80% of the state experiencing "extreme drought," according to NASA.

What's happening?

Although Florida is known for its wet weather conditions, it certainly is feeling the effects of a warming planet. Parts of the state have seen less than 50% of their average rainfall, per the National Weather Service, and the city of St. Petersburg is experiencing its driest year on record.

Florida is experiencing its worst drought of the 21st century.



99% of the state is now in drought, including nearly 80% in extreme drought. pic.twitter.com/Q2UzYT7zY8 — Colin McCarthy (@US_Stormwatch) April 16, 2026

As the state feels the effects of this drought, many water districts have instituted temporary restrictions on water-heavy activities, such as car washes and the watering of lawns.

These restrictions have been put in place as NASA data confirms that Florida's underground water resources have been affected by the drought, which is concerning since millions rely on this water, both for growing food and for drinking.

Under the "extreme drought" conditions that an overwhelming majority of the state is feeling, the risks of wildfire are especially heightened. And Florida has seen significant wildfires as the unusually dry conditions create more fuel for flames to quickly spread.

The U.S. Drought Monitor is a handy resource for people to understand the drought conditions of a particular state, county, or region across America. As of April 16, according to the Drought Monitor, over 20% of the state is experiencing "exceptional drought" conditions, representing the most severe category possible under which groundwater resources are very quickly depleted.

What's next?

Although the state as a whole has seen worse drought conditions, with Florida's 2000-01 drought notably being longer, harsher, and over a larger area, these conditions are still a cause for concern.

Luckily for the Sunshine State, a rainstorm this week is predicted to reduce some of the drought conditions and risk of wildfires. But as the planet continues to see gradually rising average daily temperatures that contribute to more evaporation, with warmer air capable of retaining more moisture, the trend of worse and longer-lasting droughts will continue.

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