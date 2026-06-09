Florida contractor snags 10-foot Burmese python driven from the brush by wildfire and cold fronts

"Such a beautiful creature … too bad they're invasive and had to be destroyed soon after picture was taken."

A Florida python contractor is drawing attention online after sharing a photo of a massive Burmese python apparently forced out of cover by wildfire and recent cold fronts in southwest Florida.

In a Reddit post titled, "Recent wildfire and cold fronts driving pythons out of hiding!," the contractor posed with a 10-foot Burmese python found in southwest Florida.

"10-foot python out of sunny sw Florida," the original poster commented. "Such a beautiful creature … too bad they're invasive and had to be destroyed soon after picture was taken."

Commenters also veered into a discussion of where the snakes came from, with some referencing the long-running theory that escaped or released pets, including animals displaced around Hurricane Andrew, helped fuel Florida's Burmese python crisis.

Photo Credit: Reddit



Photo Credit: Reddit



Burmese pythons are not native to Florida, and wildlife officials have spent years trying to control their spread because they prey on birds, mammals, and reptiles that local ecosystems depend on.

When native animal populations crash, the effects can alter food webs and make it harder for ecosystems to remain balanced.

These snakes are widely tied to the exotic pet trade and irresponsible ownership.

Weather disruptions and habitat stress can also increase the likelihood of encounters between people and displaced wildlife.

Some commenters suggested the animals should at least be used after removal, but the original poster said eating the meat would not be a good idea because "the meat has a lot of mercury."

They did say the skin was kept, and others noted that python skin can be made into goods such as wallets, boots, and fashion pieces.

Many commenters backed the removal while acknowledging that the situation was sad.

"I respect all forms of life but yes it had to go," the original poster wrote after one user joked that it was "a beautiful creature you just murdered."

Another person wrote: "It is a pity, but it has to be done."

Others focused on protecting native wildlife, with one commenter thanking the hunter "for doing this for our natives."

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