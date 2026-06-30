Florida police pull over truck with no headlights and discover a possum mom with babies in back

What began as a headlight violation in Sarasota, Florida, ended with officers dealing with a surprising wildlife one as well. WPLG Local 10 reported that a mother possum and her babies were found in the bed of the stopped pickup truck.

What happened?

On Florida's Suncoast, Sarasota officers pulled over a pickup truck after noticing it was being driven without headlights, as WPLG Local 10 detailed.

Bodycam footage shown in the station's video report reveals that when they checked the vehicle, they found a possum mother and her babies in the back.

WPLG Local 10 reported the animals were kept only briefly before officers safely released them back into the wild.

Why does it matter?

While it's not immediately clear why the driver had the possums caged in the truck, it could be to adopt them as pets or use them in the pet trade. In that light, it seems fortunate that a traffic violation prevented them from moving the possums to a new home.

Possums, in particular, play an important role in local ecosystems by eating insects and scavenging waste, so safely returning them to the wild helps preserve that balance.

While their young especially can be thought of as adorable, only a relative of theirs, honey possums, can be legally taken as a pet without a permit.

Additionally, the driver's other violation also threatens nearby wildlife.

A truck traveling without headlights only ups the chances of collision with humans or wildlife, reducing visibility in a situation where a driver, officer, or animal could already be one wrong move away from being hurt.

What are people saying?

WPLG Local 10 framed the encounter as a "big surprise" for officers whose traffic stop wound up involving a marsupial family.

The officers can be heard apologizing to the possum in the video, as they shine a light on the cage and search the rest of the truck.

"Oh, she's not happy," one said of the mama possum in the footage shared with WPLG Local 10.

Fortunately, with everyone freed and safely back in the wild, the mama can probably rest easy without human interference.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.