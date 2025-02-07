Authorities issue warning after discovering troubling trend plaguing highways: 'A particularly deadly year'

Two Florida panthers, which are endangered, were found dead after being hit by vehicles at the end of December.

This ended "a particularly deadly year" for the species, with 35 of the panthers killed.

What's happening?

Phys.org reported a month ago that the first panther was a 2-year-old male found dead in rural Highlands County, Florida.

The following death was a 4-year-old male that died on Interstate 75 in Collier County, Florida.

The panthers are said to roam across a wide range of land, with males roaming even larger ranges, according to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

"When roads break up the panthers' natural habitat, the animals are more susceptible to vehicle collisions," Phys.org wrote.

Why are these panthers important?

Only about 120 to 230 panthers are estimated to be left in the wild, with vehicle strikes as the leading cause of death, with last year marking the largest death toll of the panthers since 2016.

The state animal is a crucial keystone species to Florida's ecosystem. Florida Museum says this is "because they are a top predator and help maintain populations of native species and also control some nuisance species like wild hogs."

The Florida panther was chosen as the state animal in 1982 due to its relevance to Florida's natural environment and ecosystem. Their declining population puts dire pressure on the ecosystem, as without the panthers hunting wild hogs, the rise in hog population can spread disease and be dangerous to people.

Florida Department of State wrote of the panthers, "Human population growth has been the primary threat to the panther's range and continues to diminish the quality of existing habitats."

A recent Florida Fish and Wildlife Department (FWC) report stated "the species faces troubles from vehicle strikes, habitat loss and a feline neurological disorder."

What's being done about their endangerment?

Despite the bad news, there are silver linings.

The FWC has reported "notable improvements in population genetics and multiple detections of female panthers with kittens north of the Caloosahatchee River." This is said to be "providing clear evidence of breeding in Central Florida."

FWC is continuing to monitor the fluctuating population. This will be crucial for local governments to reconsider land use, analyzing the dangers of urban sprawl in relation to panthers.

There are also individual steps people can take, like donating to causes that support Florida panthers. "Protect the Panther" license plates can be purchased, with the funds going directly to the Florida Panther Research and Management Trust Fund.

